Beef Burgundy
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun

If you like mushrooms, use a mix of varieties—portobello, hen-of-the-woods and oyster would all be delicious. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1 1/2-to-2-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 shallots, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 4 medium carrots (10 ounces), preferably multicolored, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 8 ounces small button mushrooms, halved
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Place the flour in a shallow bowl. Season the beef with salt and pepper and dredge in the flour, shaking off the excess. Add half of the beef to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, about 5 minutes; transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining beef and 2 tablespoons of oil.

Step 2    

Add the shallots to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring, until deep red, about 2 minutes. Return the beef and accumulated juices to the casserole. Add the wine and cook until reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the stock, thyme and bay leaves and bring to a boil.

Step 3    

Cover the casserole and transfer to the oven for about 1 hour, cooking until the beef is almost tender. Stir in the carrots and mushrooms, cover and cook for 30 minutes, until the beef and vegetables are tender. Discard the thyme and bay leaves and garnish with parsley. Serve hot with crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The beef burgundy can be refrigerated for 3 days and reheated before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up