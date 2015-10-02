Beef Bourguignon

This classic dish originated from the Burgundy region of eastern France as a pauper’s dish until it became a staple of haute cuisine in the early 20th century. This gluten-free variation uses rice flour and a sauce reduction to achieve its signature heartiness. Slideshow: Beef Recipes
How to Make It
In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 5 minutes, then set aside. Dust the chuck roast with rice flour.
Increase heat to medium, then add the beef pieces to the bacon grease and brown until crusted, 3 minutes per side, in batches if needed. Remove and set aside. Add the onion and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and garlic and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute.
Add the beef, bacon and wine to the pot and enough stock to cover the beef pieces, about 2 cups. Tie together the bouquet garni with kitchen twine and add to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until the beef is tender, about 2 hours, adding vegetables to the pot as detailed in step 4.
About an hour before the beef is tender, warm the butter over medium heat in a separate pan. Add the pearl onions and sauté until aromatic and just tender, about 4 minutes. Add the carrots and sauté for 1 minute, then add the vegetables to the pot. When there are 20 minutes of cooking left, add the chopped mushrooms.
Once the meat is tender and the vegetables are done, remove all of the solids from the pot with a slotted spoon and set aside; discard the bouquet garni. Increase the stovetop heat to medium-high and reduce the sauce to about 3 cups. Once the sauce is reduced, remove it from the heat and gently stir in the meat and veggies. Season to taste and serve with mashed or boiled potatoes.
