Beef Bourguignon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 5 minutes, then set aside. Dust the chuck roast with rice flour.

Step 2 Increase heat to medium, then add the beef pieces to the bacon grease and brown until crusted, 3 minutes per side, in batches if needed. Remove and set aside. Add the onion and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and garlic and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute.

Step 3 Add the beef, bacon and wine to the pot and enough stock to cover the beef pieces, about 2 cups. Tie together the bouquet garni with kitchen twine and add to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until the beef is tender, about 2 hours, adding vegetables to the pot as detailed in step 4.

Step 4 About an hour before the beef is tender, warm the butter over medium heat in a separate pan. Add the pearl onions and sauté until aromatic and just tender, about 4 minutes. Add the carrots and sauté for 1 minute, then add the vegetables to the pot. When there are 20 minutes of cooking left, add the chopped mushrooms.