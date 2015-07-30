Beef Anticuchos

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, chile paste, salt, oregano and pepper, add the beef and stir to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2

Preheat a grill to moderately high heat. Thread the beef onto 4 long skewers, leaving a bit of space between each piece of meat (if using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them first for 30 minutes). Grill, turning occasionally, until well-browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately, garnished with chopped cilantro.