Beef Anticuchos

Traditionally made with beef hearts in Peru, these easy grilled brochettes are just as good made with top round, flat iron or blade steak. Slideshow: More Fast Beef Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar, chile paste, salt, oregano and pepper, add the beef and stir to coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat a grill to moderately high heat. Thread the beef onto 4 long skewers, leaving a bit of space between each piece of meat (if using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them first for 30 minutes). Grill, turning occasionally, until well-browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and serve immediately, garnished with chopped cilantro.
