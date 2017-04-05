Beef-and-Celery Yakitori 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2017

The surprise in this dish is celery, which is actually perfect for skewering and grilling. It becomes deliciously crisp and tender, making it the ideal partner for rich and fatty rib eye steaks. Slideshow: More Rib Eye Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup low-sodium  soy sauce 
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger 
  • 2 pounds boneless rib eye steak (1 1/2 inches thick), cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 3 large celery ribs, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths 
  • 6 to 8 long skewers, soaked if wooden 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, whisk the soy sauce with the rice vinegar, sugar and grated ginger. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Keep warm.  

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Thread the rib eye and celery onto the skewers, alternating them. Brush with canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and the steak is medium-rare to medium, about 10 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve with the warm sauce. 

Make Ahead

The soy-ginger sauce can be refrigerated  for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before using. 

