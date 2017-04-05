Beef-and-Celery Yakitori 

In a small saucepan, whisk the soy sauce with the rice vinegar, sugar and grated ginger. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Keep warm.

Step 2

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Thread the rib eye and celery onto the skewers, alternating them. Brush with canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and the steak is medium-rare to medium, about 10 minutes. Transfer the skewers to a platter and serve with the warm sauce.