Beaten Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich with Tomato Jam 

Chef Marcus Samuelsson makes incredible biscuits, adding a little bit of nutty brown butter to amp up the flavor. He serves them warm, spread with tangy-sweet tomato jam, fried ham and perfectly scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese. Slideshow: More Breakfast Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
Make the biscuits Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small skillet, cook the 2 tablespoons of nonfrozen butter over moderate heat, stirring, until the milk solids turn brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking soda. Using your fingers, work the frozen butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and 2 teaspoons of the browned butter until the dough comes together. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and press or roll into a 3/4-inch- thick round. Using a 3-inch round cutter, stamp out 4 biscuits. Gently press the scraps together to form 1 more biscuit.
Arrange the biscuits on a large baking sheet and brush the tops with the remaining brown butter. Bake for about 20 minutes, until golden on the outside and cooked through. Let cool slightly.
Meanwhile, prepare the filling In a large nonstick skillet, cook the ham over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. In the skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over moderate heat, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese and season the eggs with salt and pepper.
Split 4 of the biscuits and spread with the tomato jam. Fill with the ham and eggs. Close and serve, saving the remaining biscuit for snacking.
Author Name: JohnStevens1
Review Body: You see, now THIS is something I'd eat 10 servings of.
Date Published: 2017-05-02
Author Name: MaryK22
Review Body: The Tomato Jam link doesn't work. I would really like to see that recipe. This recipe sounds amazing and I would like to try it soon.
Date Published: 2017-06-10
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16