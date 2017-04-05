Beaten Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich with Tomato Jam 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcus Samuelsson
May 2017

Chef Marcus Samuelsson makes incredible biscuits, adding a little bit of nutty brown butter to amp up the flavor. He serves them warm, spread with tangy-sweet tomato jam, fried ham and perfectly scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese. Slideshow: More Breakfast Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

BISCUITS :

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter,  4 tablespoons frozen and cubed 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk 

FILLING :

  • 4 ounces sliced country ham 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 8 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1/2 cup sharp cheddar 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Tomato Jam (see Note), for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the biscuits Preheat the oven  to 375°. In a small skillet, cook the 2 tablespoons of nonfrozen butter over moderate heat, stirring, until the milk solids turn brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.  

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking soda. Using your fingers, work the frozen butter into  the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and 2 teaspoons of the browned butter until the dough comes together. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and press or roll into a 3/4-inch- thick round. Using a 3-inch round cutter, stamp out 4 biscuits. Gently press the scraps together to form 1 more biscuit.  

Step 3    

Arrange the biscuits on a large baking sheet and brush the tops with the remaining brown butter. Bake for about  20 minutes, until golden on the outside and cooked through. Let cool slightly.  

Step 4    

Meanwhile, prepare the filling  In a large nonstick skillet, cook the ham over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to  a plate. In the skillet, melt the butter.  Add the eggs and cook over moderate heat, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese and season the eggs with salt and pepper.  

Step 5    

Split 4 of the biscuits and spread with the tomato jam. Fill with the ham and eggs. Close and serve, saving the remaining  biscuit for snacking.

Make Ahead

The biscuits can be stored in an airtight container overnight. Rewarm gently before serving.  

Notes

Tomato Jam

