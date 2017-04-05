Beaten Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich with Tomato Jam 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the biscuits Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small skillet, cook the 2 tablespoons of nonfrozen butter over moderate heat, stirring, until the milk solids turn brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking soda. Using your fingers, work the frozen butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in the buttermilk and 2 teaspoons of the browned butter until the dough comes together. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and press or roll into a 3/4-inch- thick round. Using a 3-inch round cutter, stamp out 4 biscuits. Gently press the scraps together to form 1 more biscuit.

Step 3 Arrange the biscuits on a large baking sheet and brush the tops with the remaining brown butter. Bake for about 20 minutes, until golden on the outside and cooked through. Let cool slightly.

Step 4 Meanwhile, prepare the filling In a large nonstick skillet, cook the ham over moderately high heat, turning, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. In the skillet, melt the butter. Add the eggs and cook over moderate heat, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheese and season the eggs with salt and pepper.