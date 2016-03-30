Beat It
David Malosh
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Lindsay Nader
May 2016

"I've always felt tequila had a natural affinity for superearthy ingredients," says San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader, who makes this refreshing cocktail with beets. "Try not to spill, because the stain can be more perilous than red wine!" she warns. Slideshow: More Tequila Drinks

Ingredients


  • 2 ounces blanco tequila
  • 1 ounce fresh beet juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh cucumber juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • 1 cucumber ribbon, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and cucumber ribbon. Fill with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and add the garnish.

Notes

Make this recipe for Simple Syrup.

