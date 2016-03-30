David Malosh
"I've always felt tequila had a natural affinity for superearthy ingredients," says San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader, who makes this refreshing cocktail with beets. "Try not to spill, because the stain can be more perilous than red wine!" she warns. Slideshow: More Tequila Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and cucumber ribbon. Fill with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and add the garnish.
Notes
Make this recipe for Simple Syrup.
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Great recipe! Refreshing little drink and packs a punch.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-26