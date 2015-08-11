Bean and Potato Vegan Enchiladas

Author Name: Marisol2020

Review Body: Super healthy version of enchiladas since the tortillas are not fried in some oil first. Spicy as all get out even without the jalapeño and crushed red pepper, so only keep those in if you like super spicy and adding sour cream. Made with regular cheese on top 'cause it's what I had and it was fine. Nothing incredible, but different and easy to make. Side note-leftovers I scooped in a bowl with some veggie broth and added salt-popped in the microwave-turned into a delicious tortilla soup!

Review Rating: 3

Date Published: 2017-07-15