BBQ Pork and Pineapple Stir-Fry
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

Sweet pineapple and tangy BBQ Chinese-style pork make for a grown-up version of a sweet and sour stir-fry. Slideshow: More Great Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • One 1-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1/2 pound store-bought cooked BBQ Chinese-style pork, cut into 1-inch pieces (see note)
  • 1/4 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili-garlic sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add jasmine rice and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, covered for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 more minutes.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Add the pork and the pineapple and cook until they are hot, about 2 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and chili-garlic sauce.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and serve immediately with the jasmine rice.

Notes

BBQ Chinese-style pork can be bought in most larger Asian grocery stores or Chinese markets.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up