BBQ Pork and Pineapple Stir-Fry

Sweet pineapple and tangy BBQ Chinese-style pork make for a grown-up version of a sweet and sour stir-fry.
How to Make It
Add jasmine rice and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, covered for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 more minutes.
Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Add the pork and the pineapple and cook until they are hot, about 2 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and chili-garlic sauce.
Remove from the heat and serve immediately with the jasmine rice.
Notes
BBQ Chinese-style pork can be bought in most larger Asian grocery stores or Chinese markets.
