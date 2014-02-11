BBQ Pork and Pineapple Stir-Fry

Add jasmine rice and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, covered for 15 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 more minutes.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or wok over medium high heat. Add the ginger and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for 30 more seconds. Add the pork and the pineapple and cook until they are hot, about 2 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and chili-garlic sauce.