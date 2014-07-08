BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2 In a large bowl combine the olive oil and BBQ sauce. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 3 Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.