BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2013

Always juicy and delicious, these baked chicken thighs with BBQ sauce will make you forget about your grill. Plus: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs with skin
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup BBQ sauce, plus extra for serving
  • Chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large bowl combine the olive oil and BBQ sauce. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 3    

Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.

Step 4    

Garnish with parsley and serve with extra BBQ sauce.

