BBQ Baked Chicken Thighs

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Always juicy and delicious, these baked chicken thighs with BBQ sauce will make you forget about your grill. Plus: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
Step 2
In a large bowl combine the olive oil and BBQ sauce. Toss the chicken in the marinade.
Step 3
Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 4
Garnish with parsley and serve with extra BBQ sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5