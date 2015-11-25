BBQ Baked Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, brown sugar, blackstrap molasses, soy sauce and garlic.

Step 2 Place the chicken in an ovenproof baking dish and pour the sauce over it.

Step 3 Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling and hot and the chicken registers 165° on an instant-read thermometer.