BBQ Baked Chicken

This simple homemade BBQ sauce makes a sweet and tangy sauce for baked chicken. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, brown sugar, blackstrap molasses, soy sauce and garlic.
Step 2
Place the chicken in an ovenproof baking dish and pour the sauce over it.
Step 3
Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling and hot and the chicken registers 165° on an instant-read thermometer.
Step 4
Remove the chicken from the oven and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving.
