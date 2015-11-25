BBQ Baked Chicken
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

This simple homemade BBQ sauce makes a sweet and tangy sauce for baked chicken.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • Eight 6-ounce bone-in chicken thighs, with skin 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, whisk together the ketchup, brown sugar, blackstrap molasses, soy sauce and garlic.

Step 2    

Place the chicken in an ovenproof baking dish and pour the sauce over it.

Step 3    

Bake in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling and hot and the chicken registers 165° on an instant-read thermometer.

Step 4    

Remove the chicken from the oven and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving.

