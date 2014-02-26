Bay Scallop-Marsala Cream Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
March 2014

These bay scallops are set in a luscious Marsala cream sauce, served over hot crispy bread and garnished with fresh chives. It's a simple dish to prepare, yet so special and decadent. Best to enjoy these toasts with a knife and fork. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic clove
  • Four 1-inch slices grilled or toasted sourdough bread
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 shallots, finely minced
  • 2 pounds bay scallops
  • 1/2 cup Marsala wine
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 8 chives, finely minced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Rub the bread slices with the cut side of a garlic clove. Place bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 8 minutes until slices are golden brown and lightly toasted.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet heat 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering in the pan. Add the shallots and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the scallops to the pan, season with salt and pepper, and cook until they have slightly browned, about 2 minutes. Pour in the Marsala wine, and simmer for 2 minutes, until slightly reduced. Add the heavy cream and stir to coat and heat through. Add the butter and stir to combine. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Step 3    

Remove toasted bread from the oven and top each slice with a spoonful of the creamy scallops and their sauce, garnish with chopped chives and serve immediately.

