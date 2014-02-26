Bay Scallop-Marsala Cream Toasts

These bay scallops are set in a luscious Marsala cream sauce, served over hot crispy bread and garnished with fresh chives. It's a simple dish to prepare, yet so special and decadent. Best to enjoy these toasts with a knife and fork. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Rub the bread slices with the cut side of a garlic clove. Place bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 8 minutes until slices are golden brown and lightly toasted.
Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet heat 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering in the pan. Add the shallots and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the scallops to the pan, season with salt and pepper, and cook until they have slightly browned, about 2 minutes. Pour in the Marsala wine, and simmer for 2 minutes, until slightly reduced. Add the heavy cream and stir to coat and heat through. Add the butter and stir to combine. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Remove toasted bread from the oven and top each slice with a spoonful of the creamy scallops and their sauce, garnish with chopped chives and serve immediately.
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: As soon as I am able to make my own bread. This is going to be the first thing I do with it.
Date Published: 2016-08-10