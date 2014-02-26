Bay Scallop-Marsala Cream Toasts

Preheat the oven to 375°. Rub the bread slices with the cut side of a garlic clove. Place bread on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 8 minutes until slices are golden brown and lightly toasted.

Step 2

Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet heat 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering in the pan. Add the shallots and cook until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the scallops to the pan, season with salt and pepper, and cook until they have slightly browned, about 2 minutes. Pour in the Marsala wine, and simmer for 2 minutes, until slightly reduced. Add the heavy cream and stir to coat and heat through. Add the butter and stir to combine. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.