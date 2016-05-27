Bay Leaf Panna Cotta, Strawberries, Balsamic & Black Pepper

Bring the excitement of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen home with the three-course dinner chef Chris Cosentino created for the festival. For this exclusive event, Cosentino combined fresh ingredients, innovative flavors and creative presentation—and now you can re-create it all at home. Check out the recipes, as well as the kitchen tools for making them, and remember to share photos of your meal with #HaveDinnerWithUs. Traditionally savory flavors like balsamic vinegar, bay leaf, and black pepper, elevate chef Chris Cosentino's dessert from mere sweetness to sublime sophistication. This recipe is sponsored by KitchenAid. .l-two-col_right{ display: none !important; } .outbrain-wrapper-bottom{ display: none !important; } .social-reviews-wrapper{ display: none !important;} .section-container{ none !important;} .spot-im-recommendations-widget .above-conversation{ display: none !important;} .spot-im-frame-inpage{ display: none !important; height: 0px !important; } .recipe_outbrain .section-container{ display: none !important; } .spot-im-recommendations-widget-body{ display: none !important; } .section-heading .section-heading--center{ display: none !important; }
How to Make It
Spray 8 four-ounce tin ramekins with cooking spray, Place on baking sheet and set in refrigerator to chill.
In a small mixing bowl, pour 1 cup heavy cream over gelatin and set aside. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining cream, milk, sugar, bay leaves, lemon peel and vanilla pod. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring gently. Remove from heat, cover and let steep for 10 minutes. Uncover and remove bay leaves, lemon peel and vanilla pod. Pour cream mixture into bowl with gelatin; whisk until gelatin has dissolved. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and pour into prepared four-ounce tin ramekins. Chill in the refrigerator until set, about 4 hours. In a small bowl, toss strawberries with a splash of lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
To serve, flip the tin ramekin onto a dessert plate, then poke a small hole in the bottom which is now the top with a paring knife. Place a tablespoon of strawberries on the side then drizzle with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. To finish grind a bit of black pepper, then serve with a smile.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5