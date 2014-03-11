Diego • Las Vegas Batanga—Spanish slang for "thick in the middle"—was the nickname of a rotund regular at La Capilla, a renowned bar in Tequila, Mexico, where this drink originated half a century ago. Slideshow: Tequila Drinks
How to Make It
Step
Moisten the outer rim of a chilled collins glass with the lime wedge and coat lightly with salt; fill with ice. Add the tequila, squeeze the lime half over the drink and drop it in, then top with the Coca-Cola and stir.
