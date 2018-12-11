Basque Garlic Soup
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marti Buckley
January 2019

With its tendrils of egg swimming in a fragrant broth of paprika and garlic, writer and cookbook author Marti Buckley’s Basque Garlic Soup is a balm for a cold day. Bread that’s well-toasted—almost burnt—in olive oil adds body and roasty depth; a splash of sherry vinegar gives a bright finish. Best of all, it comes together in under an hour.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces high-quality baguette
  • 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
  • 1 garlic head (about 12 cloves), peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 heaping tablespoon Pimentón de la Vera (smoked Spanish paprika)
  • 8 cups homemade or low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 3 large eggs, beaten

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°F. Place baguette on a baking sheet, and toast in preheated oven until very browned and almost burnt, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool. Break or slice bread into 2-inch pieces.

Step 2    

Heat 7 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add bread pieces, and reduce heat to medium. Cook, turning often to allow bread to toast and soak up oil, until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove bread, and set aside. Wipe pot clean.

Step 3    

Add garlic and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pot. Cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until garlic is golden brown, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in paprika. Add broth and salt; bring to a boil.

Step 4    

Add bread to pot. Reduce heat to medium-low, and maintain a simmer. Add vinegar. Cook, stirring occasionally to break up bread, until flavors meld, about 25 minutes. Taste and add more salt, if needed.

Step 5    

When ready to serve, bring soup to a simmer over medium-high. Stirring constantly, slowly pour beaten eggs into hot soup. If any large pieces of bread remain, cut with kitchen scissors, or break apart with a spoon. Serve hot.

Notes

Soup can be prepared through step 4 up to 2 days in advance. Bring to a simmer, and add beaten eggs just before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Lightly sparkling, appley Txakoli.

