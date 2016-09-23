Basmati Rice with Dill and Barberries
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jessica Koslow
November 2016

Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles is known for her rice bowls topped with cooked and raw vegetables, pickles, proteins and crispies. This light and fragrant rice would make a great base for a bowl or for Thanksgiving leftovers. It’s also great on its own as a side dish. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups basmati rice, rinsed and drained well
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup chopped dill
  • 1/2 cup dried barberries or dried cranberries
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 medium shallot, minced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt. Stir once, cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 20 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the rice with the butter. Fold in the dill, barberries, lemon juice and shallot. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied Pinot Grigio: 2014 Elena Walch.

