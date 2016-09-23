Basmati Rice with Dill and Barberries

Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles is known for her rice bowls topped with cooked and raw vegetables, pickles, proteins and crispies. This light and fragrant rice would make a great base for a bowl or for Thanksgiving leftovers. It’s also great on its own as a side dish. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt. Stir once, cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 20 minutes, then fluff with a fork.
In a large bowl, mix the rice with the butter. Fold in the dill, barberries, lemon juice and shallot. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5