Basmati Rice with Chickpeas and Golden Raisins

With a supercrispy crust and delicious bites of chickpeas and raisins throughout, this Persian-style rice from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun is delicious and festive. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, combine 1 tablespoon of the butter with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the rice, cardamom, saffron, salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 3 minutes.
In a medium bowl, whisk the stock with 1 1/2 cups of water and the yogurt. Add to the skillet along with the chickpeas and raisins and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until all of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of oil along the edge of the skillet and cook uncovered over moderate heat until the bottom is golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Run a rubber spatula around the edge and underneath to loosen the rice, then invert onto a serving plate. Serve with lemon wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5