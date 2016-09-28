Basmati Rice with Chickpeas and Golden Raisins
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Kay Chun
November 2016

With a supercrispy crust and delicious bites of chickpeas and raisins throughout, this Persian-style rice from Food & Wine’s Kay Chun is delicious and festive. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 cups basmati rice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground green cardamom 
  • Big pinch of saffron threads 
  • 1 1/2  teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2  teaspoon pepper 
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, combine 1 tablespoon of the butter with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the rice, cardamom, saffron, salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the stock with 1 1/2 cups of water and the yogurt. Add to the skillet along with the chickpeas and raisins and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until all of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 15 minutes. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of oil along the edge of the skillet and cook uncovered over moderate heat until the bottom is golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Run a rubber spatula around the edge and underneath to loosen the rice, then invert onto a serving plate. Serve with lemon wedges.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up