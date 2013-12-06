Basmati Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Put 2 cups of the rice in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Rub the rice and swirl it vigorously with your hand, then drain. Repeat 3 or 4 times, or until the water is clear.

Step 2 Transfer the rice to a heavy 3 1/2-quart saucepan. Add 4 cups of water and 1 teaspoon salt and stir gently to mix. Let soak for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 hours.

Step 3 Bring the rice to a boil over high heat (in its soaking liquid). Lower the heat to maintain a bare simmer. Half-cover the pan and simmer for 15 minutes; the water will evaporate and steam holes will appear on the surface of the rice.