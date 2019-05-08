Basil Three-Cheese Ravioli with No-Cook Fresh Tomato Sauce

Press and seal fresh basil leaves in homemade pasta dough to make three-cheese ravioli that are as beautiful as they are delicious, paired in this recipe with a no-fuss, no-cook fresh tomato sauce that doesn’t distract from the delicate pasta. Mix it up with other herbs if you like, but be sure to use tender herbs like other basil varieties or dill—woody, tough herbs like rosemary can cause the delicate dough to tear. (Bonus: the versatile homemade dough sheets used to make these beautiful ravioli can also be baked to make crackers like carta di musica with herbs.) You can make these ravioli ahead of time and keep in the freezer for a speedy weeknight dinner. To cook from frozen, add a minute or two to the cook time.