Basil-Spiked Zucchini and Tomato Soup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sergi Millet
October 2005

Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 pounds zucchini, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced into half moons
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 1 cup pureed tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup chopped basil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the sliced almonds in a pie plate and bake for 4 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a food processor. Return the soup to the saucepan. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Stir in the basil and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls and garnish each serving with the toasted sliced almonds.

Suggested Pairing

A fresh, peachy white, such as those made from the traditional Catalan grapes Xarel-lo and Garnacha Blanca, pairs nicely with this tangy soup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up