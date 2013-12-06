Basil-Spiked Zucchini and Tomato Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the sliced almonds in a pie plate and bake for 4 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes.