Basil-Spiked Zucchini and Tomato Soup

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the sliced almonds in a pie plate and bake for 4 minutes, or until lightly browned.
In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add the zucchini and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes.
Working in batches, puree the soup in a food processor. Return the soup to the saucepan. Stir in the tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Stir in the basil and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls and garnish each serving with the toasted sliced almonds.
