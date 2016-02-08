Basil Pesto
Nutritional yeast mimics the savory notes of an aged cheese in this vegan pesto. Nutritional yeast is also great sprinkled over popcorn, stirred into vegetable broth for a rich meaty flavor or mixed with capers to take the place of Parmesan and anchovies in a vegan Caesar dressing. Slideshow: More Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  •  1/4 cup nutritional yeast
  •  1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the basil, parsley, nutritional yeast, pine nuts, garlic and crushed red pepper until a coarse paste forms. With the machine running, slowly stream in the olive oil; season the pesto with salt and black pepper.

Make Ahead

The basil pesto can be refrigerated overnight.

