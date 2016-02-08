Nutritional yeast mimics the savory notes of an aged cheese in this vegan pesto. Nutritional yeast is also great sprinkled over popcorn, stirred into vegetable broth for a rich meaty flavor or mixed with capers to take the place of Parmesan and anchovies in a vegan Caesar dressing. Slideshow: More Pesto Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the basil, parsley, nutritional yeast, pine nuts, garlic and crushed red pepper until a coarse paste forms. With the machine running, slowly stream in the olive oil; season the pesto with salt and black pepper.
Make Ahead
The basil pesto can be refrigerated overnight.
