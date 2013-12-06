Basil-Mint Soda
Active Time
10 HR 10 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 5 cups
Grace Parisi
January 2011

F&W's Grace Parisi makes this soda with iSi's new Twist'n Sparkle soda maker, which carbonates beverages in less than 30 seconds. $50; williams-sonoma.com    More Nonalcoholic Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 5 cups water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1 cup mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, simmer 1 cup water with sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Add basil and mint leaves and let steep for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Strain and discard the herbs. Let the syrup cool completely. Stir 4 cups cold water and fresh lime juice into the syrup.

Step 3    

Make the soda according to the manufacturers' directions. Serve in tall glasses over ice.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2; refrigerate for up to 5 days.

