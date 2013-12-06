Basil-Mint Soda

F&W's Grace Parisi makes this soda with iSi's new Twist'n Sparkle soda maker, which carbonates beverages in less than 30 seconds. $50; williams-sonoma.com More Nonalcoholic Drinks
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, simmer 1 cup water with sugar until the sugar is dissolved. Add basil and mint leaves and let steep for 1 hour.
Step 2
Strain and discard the herbs. Let the syrup cool completely. Stir 4 cups cold water and fresh lime juice into the syrup.
Step 3
Make the soda according to the manufacturers' directions. Serve in tall glasses over ice.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be prepared through Step 2; refrigerate for up to 5 days.
