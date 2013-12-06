Basil-Lime Gimlet
Via Matta • Boston This Italian spin on the gimlet—a tart classic originally made with sweetened lime juice and gin—is the only drink that never leaves Via Matta's seasonal cocktail menu. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 4 large basil leaves
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 2 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 3 of the basil leaves with the Simple Syrup. Add the vodka, lime juice and ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the remaining basil leaf.

