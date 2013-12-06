Basil Gimlet

© Lucas Allen
This extraordinary twist on the traditional gimlet includes fresh basil and celery bitters. A long-lost type of bitters from the 19th century that has made a comeback in recent years, celery bitters are especially delicious in gin and vodka cocktails. Slideshows: More Reinvented Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the basil leaves with the lime juice, then add the gin, Simple Syrup and celery bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... title="Cocktail Guide: Double Straining">Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the basil sprig.