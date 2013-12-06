Basil Gimlet
Serves : makes 1 drink
The Hungry Cat • Los Angeles The Gimlet is named after British naval surgeon Sir Thomas Gimlette, who encouraged his shipmates to take their daily scurvy-fighting ration of preserved Rose's lime juice with gin, the staple spirit of the British Royal Navy. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces gin
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce Basil Syrup
  • 1 basil leaf

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the basil leaf. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the basil leaf.

