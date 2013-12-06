Basil Gimlet

The Hungry Cat • Los Angeles The Gimlet is named after British naval surgeon Sir Thomas Gimlette, who encouraged his shipmates to take their daily scurvy-fighting ration of preserved Rose's lime juice with gin, the staple spirit of the British Royal Navy. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the basil leaf. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the basil leaf.
