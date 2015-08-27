Basil Baked Salmon with Cherry Tomato Salad
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
This basil sauce is similar to a pesto, but without the cheese. If you have prepared pesto, you can substitute it for the fresh version. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 cup basil leaves, plus 8 more leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop the garlic clove into the feed tube and run the motor until it is finely chopped. Add the 1 cup of basil, pine nuts, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then pulse until finely chopped. With the motor running, pour in 3 tablespoons of the oil until combined. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the basil mixture between the salmon, then top each filet with 2 basil leaves. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

While the salmon bakes, in a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Top the salmon with the tomato salad and serve.

