Basil Baked Salmon with Cherry Tomato Salad

This basil sauce is similar to a pesto, but without the cheese. If you have prepared pesto, you can substitute it for the fresh version. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
In a food processor with the motor running, drop the garlic clove into the feed tube and run the motor until it is finely chopped. Add the 1 cup of basil, pine nuts, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then pulse until finely chopped. With the motor running, pour in 3 tablespoons of the oil until combined. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the basil mixture between the salmon, then top each filet with 2 basil leaves. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes.
While the salmon bakes, in a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Top the salmon with the tomato salad and serve.
Author Name: Summer Tebbs
Review Body: This one is more like a salad tossed onto a piece of salmon.
Date Published: 2016-08-22