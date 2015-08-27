Basil Baked Salmon with Cherry Tomato Salad

Step 2

In a food processor with the motor running, drop the garlic clove into the feed tube and run the motor until it is finely chopped. Add the 1 cup of basil, pine nuts, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then pulse until finely chopped. With the motor running, pour in 3 tablespoons of the oil until combined. Place the salmon on an oiled baking sheet, then divide the basil mixture between the salmon, then top each filet with 2 basil leaves. Bake the salmon until just cooked through, about 15 minutes.