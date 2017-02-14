Basic Vinaigrette

A good, puckery vinaigrette has a ratio behind it: three parts oil to one part acid. Acid can take the form of vinegar or citrus juice. “Once you understand that, you got this,” says chef Hugh Acheson. “Add whatever you want. Go flavor-crazy. Shake that jar. Work those forearms.” If you make too much, it will keep in the fridge for seven to 10 days in a sealed container. Slideshow: More Salad Dressing Recipes
How to Make It
In a pint-size jar, combine the vinegar, garlic, mustard, 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Cover and shake to dissolve the salt. Add the olive oil and shake to blend. Taste for seasoning.
Greek Vinaigrette: Add 1 teaspoon chopped oregano and 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest.
Dill Pickle Vinaigrette: Puree with 1 chopped large kosher dill pickle.
Miso Vinaigrette: Add 1 tablespoon white miso paste.
French-Style Vinaigrette: Add 1 teaspoon chopped tarragon.
Spicy Sesame Vinaigrette: Add 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil and 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper.
Kimchi Vinaigrette: Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped cabbage kimchi.
Ginger Vinaigrette: Add 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger.
