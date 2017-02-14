Basic Tomato Sauce
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 3 cups
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Chef Hugh Acheson uses a little grated carrot to offset the acidity in his fragrant tomato sauce, which also has plenty of fresh oregano. Slideshow: More Tomato Sauce Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 medium carrot, grated 
  • One 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes in juice, coarsely pureed 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons fresh oregano, finely chopped 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil over moderate heat until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in the carrot, then add  the tomatoes and season  with salt. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until  the sauce has thickened, about 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir  in the butter and oregano.

Make Ahead

The tomato sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up