Basic Sautéed Greens
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Chef Hugh Acheson says that with so many great choices of greens available today, it’s essential to know the best way to cook each one. Slideshow: More Greens Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed or peanut oil
  • 1 pound Swiss chard or beet greens—stems and inner ribs removed and thinly sliced, leaves coarsely chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot, over moderately high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chard and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cook undisturbed for 20 seconds (the greens will brown a bit), then continue to cook, tossing occasionally with tongs, until wilted and just tender, about 3 minutes. Let stand off the heat for 30 seconds, then add the butter and toss until melted. Season with salt and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up