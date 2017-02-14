Basic Sautéed Greens

© Abby Hocking
Chef Hugh Acheson says that with so many great choices of greens available today, it’s essential to know the best way to cook each one. Slideshow: More Greens Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large pot, over moderately high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chard and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cook undisturbed for 20 seconds (the greens will brown a bit), then continue to cook, tossing occasionally with tongs, until wilted and just tender, about 3 minutes. Let stand off the heat for 30 seconds, then add the butter and toss until melted. Season with salt and serve.
