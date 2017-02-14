Basic Roasted Carrots

Abby Hocking
To achieve good color and caramelization on carrots, chef Hugh Acheson sautés them in oilve oil and butter before finishing them in the oven. The carrots should be tender on the outside and have some crispiness in the middle, he says. Slideshow: More Carrots Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the carrots for 6 to 8 minutes, until they are just tender but still crisp in the center. Transfer to a plate and serve.
