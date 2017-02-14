Basic Roasted Carrots
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

To achieve good color and caramelization on carrots, chef Hugh Acheson sautés them in oilve oil and butter before finishing them in the oven. The carrots should be tender on the outside and have some crispiness in the middle, he says. Slideshow: More Carrots Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound medium carrots with green tops, scrubbed well, greens reserved for another use  
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper 

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. In  a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil  over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to  the oven and roast the carrots for 6 to 8 minutes, until they  are just tender but still crisp in the center. Transfer to a plate and serve.

