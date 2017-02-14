Basic Roasted Carrots

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large heatproof skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the carrots, salt and pepper and cook until browned all over, turning occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the carrots for 6 to 8 minutes, until they are just tender but still crisp in the center. Transfer to a plate and serve.