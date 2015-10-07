Basic Indian Tomato Curry
The optional heavy cream is highly recommended, as it creates a richer, more authentic sauce. Serve this curry on its own with some basmati rice or get creative and add your favorite vegetables and meat to create a heartier meal. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil (or ghee)
  • 1 medium onion, finely minced
  • Sea salt
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated ginger 
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1/4 to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (to taste)
  • Seeds from 4 cardamom pods
  • One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large frying pan, heat the oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onion and 1 teaspoon of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are medium brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add all of the spices and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Step 2    

Stir in the crushed tomatoes, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any browned bits. Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan, reduce the heat to low and slowly simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens and begins to splatter.

Step 3    

Remove from the heat and allow the curry to cool for a couple minutes, then stir in the heavy cream, if using. Season it with sea salt to taste.

Serve With

Basmati rice and naan if desired.

