Basic Indian Tomato Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large frying pan, heat the oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onion and 1 teaspoon of sea salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are medium brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add all of the spices and cook for about 30 seconds, stirring constantly.

Step 2 Stir in the crushed tomatoes, scraping the bottom of the pan to remove any browned bits. Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan, reduce the heat to low and slowly simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the sauce thickens and begins to splatter.