Basic Dumpling Wrappers
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 dozen
Cara Stadler
September 2015

Chef Cara Stadler’s dumpling wrapper recipe results in tender, delicate dumpling skins.  Slideshow: More Dumpling Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting  
  • 3/4 cup boiling water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the flour into a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in the boiling water and mix with a wooden spoon until the mixture just comes together. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth dough forms, 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

Step 2    

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and, using a sharp knife, cut it into 36 equal pieces (9 to 10 grams each). Roll each piece into
a ball. Using a small, lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 ball of dough to a 1/8-inch-thick round, then roll out just the outer edge until it is 1/16 inch thick and the wrapper is 3 1/2 inches in diameter. (To hold the filling properly, the wrapper should be slightly thicker in the center than at the edge.)

Step 3    

Transfer the wrapper to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and cover with a damp kitchen towel. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough.

Make Ahead

The dough can be refrigerated for 2 days and brought to room temperature before rolling out.

