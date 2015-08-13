Basic Dumpling Wrappers

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the flour into a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in the boiling water and mix with a wooden spoon until the mixture just comes together. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth dough forms, 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

Step 2 Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and, using a sharp knife, cut it into 36 equal pieces (9 to 10 grams each). Roll each piece into

a ball. Using a small, lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 ball of dough to a 1/8-inch-thick round, then roll out just the outer edge until it is 1/16 inch thick and the wrapper is 3 1/2 inches in diameter. (To hold the filling properly, the wrapper should be slightly thicker in the center than at the edge.)