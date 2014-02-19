Basic Chinese Congee
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2014

Dress up this classic white rice porridge with your favorite savory toppings like bacon, chinese sausage or onions. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw long-grain white rice, rinsed
  • 7 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • One-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced thin
  • Sliced green onion, for garnish
  • Sesame seed oil or soy sauce (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2    

Simmer the congee for about 1 hour or until the congee is thickened and creamy. Add salt to taste. Serve the congee hot.

Notes

As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.

Serve With

Add sliced green onion and optional sesame oil or soy sauce to taste.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up