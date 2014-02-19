Basic Chinese Congee

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
How to Make It
Step 1
In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.
Step 2
Simmer the congee for about 1 hour or until the congee is thickened and creamy. Add salt to taste. Serve the congee hot.
Notes
As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.
Serve With
Add sliced green onion and optional sesame oil or soy sauce to taste.
