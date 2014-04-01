Basic Chicken Stock
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2013

Making your own chicken stock is so easy you'll never use the store-bought variety again. Slideshow: Homemade Stock Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound chicken bones
  • 1 large carrot, peeled and cut into large pieces
  • 1 stalk celery, cut into large pieces
  • 1 medium onion, cut in half
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3-4 sprigs fresh Italian parsley
  • 3-4 whole peppercorns
  • 8 cups water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot. Over high heat, bring the stock to a gentle simmer and then reduce heat to low.

Step 2    

Gently simmer for about 4 hours, occasionally skimming as necessary.

Step 3    

After the stock has reached your desired concentration, remove from the heat and allow to cool. Discard the solids and pour the stock into heat-proof container.

Step 4    

Place stock in an ice bath to quickly cool to below 40°. Remove from bath and place the stock in the refrigerator and cool overnight. Skim off the excess fat. Use within 2 to 3 days or freeze for up to 4 months.

