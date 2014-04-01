Basic Chicken Stock

Making your own chicken stock is so easy you'll never use the store-bought variety again. Slideshow: Homemade Stock Recipes
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot. Over high heat, bring the stock to a gentle simmer and then reduce heat to low.
Gently simmer for about 4 hours, occasionally skimming as necessary.
After the stock has reached your desired concentration, remove from the heat and allow to cool. Discard the solids and pour the stock into heat-proof container.
Place stock in an ice bath to quickly cool to below 40°. Remove from bath and place the stock in the refrigerator and cool overnight. Skim off the excess fat. Use within 2 to 3 days or freeze for up to 4 months.
