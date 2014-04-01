Basic Chicken Stock

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine all ingredients in a large stockpot. Over high heat, bring the stock to a gentle simmer and then reduce heat to low.

Step 2 Gently simmer for about 4 hours, occasionally skimming as necessary.

Step 3 After the stock has reached your desired concentration, remove from the heat and allow to cool. Discard the solids and pour the stock into heat-proof container.