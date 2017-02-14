Basic Chicken Stock
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 3 quarts
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

“We use a lot of chicken stock in my house," says chef Hugh Acheson. "It is a beautiful thing when created from scratch, and who knew it would be so easy? Throw all of the ingredients in and walk away. It’s a culinary mic drop.” Slideshow: More Homemade Stock Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3 1/2- to 4-pound chicken, quartered 
  • 2 medium white onions, quartered 
  • 3 large carrots, scrubbed and cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 3 celery ribs with leaves, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 2 garlic cloves 
  • 2 parsley sprigs 
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds 
  • 6 black peppercorns 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large stockpot, combine 4 quarts of water with all of  the ingredients except the salt. Simmer over very low heat, partially covered, for 8 hours; skim the surface of the stock  as necessary.  

Step 2    

Strain the stock into a large bowl and season with salt;  discard the solids. Let the stock cool, then refrigerate. Skim  the fat from the surface before using.  

Make Ahead

The stock can  be refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

