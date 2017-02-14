Basic Chicken Stock

© John Kernick
“We use a lot of chicken stock in my house," says chef Hugh Acheson. "It is a beautiful thing when created from scratch, and who knew it would be so easy? Throw all of the ingredients in and walk away. It’s a culinary mic drop.” Slideshow: More Homemade Stock Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large stockpot, combine 4 quarts of water with all of the ingredients except the salt. Simmer over very low heat, partially covered, for 8 hours; skim the surface of the stock as necessary.
Step 2
Strain the stock into a large bowl and season with salt; discard the solids. Let the stock cool, then refrigerate. Skim the fat from the surface before using.
Make Ahead
The stock can be refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 1 month.
