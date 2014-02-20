Basic Butter Cookies
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 20 cookies
Kristen Stevens
October 2014

Make these soft butter cookies up to a month in advance and store them in your freezer. They can be pulled out and baked a few at a time whenever the cookie mood strikes. Slideshow: More Delicious Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 stick (1/2 cup) salted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2    

In a large bowl cream together the butter and confectioners' sugar until well combined. Add the flour, vanilla and salt and continue mixing for 2 more minutes.

Step 3    

Roll the cookies into twenty 1-inch balls and bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 10-13 minutes. The cookies should be just barely brown on the bottoms. Remove from the oven and let rest for 1 minute before moving the cookies onto a cooling rack.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or frozen for up to a month. Unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for up to 3 months.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up