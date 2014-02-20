Basic Butter Cookies

© Kristen Stevens
Make these soft butter cookies up to a month in advance and store them in your freezer. They can be pulled out and baked a few at a time whenever the cookie mood strikes. Slideshow: More Delicious Cookies
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Step 2
In a large bowl cream together the butter and confectioners' sugar until well combined. Add the flour, vanilla and salt and continue mixing for 2 more minutes.
Step 3
Roll the cookies into twenty 1-inch balls and bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 10-13 minutes. The cookies should be just barely brown on the bottoms. Remove from the oven and let rest for 1 minute before moving the cookies onto a cooling rack.
Make Ahead
The cookies can be made up to 3 days in advance and stored in an air-tight container at room temperature or frozen for up to a month. Unbaked cookie dough can be frozen for up to 3 months.
