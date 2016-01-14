Barley with Walnuts and Bacon

This hearty grain dish is an excellent side for roast chicken, but it's also a great light dinner when topped with a poached egg and fresh herbs. Slideshow: Great Grain Recipes and More
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 minutes. Stir in the barley and stock and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until all of the stock has been absorbed and the barley is tender, about 1 hour. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with the toasted walnuts.
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Walnuts and bacon? Looks interesting.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27