Barley with Walnuts and Bacon
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Lime Wood's HH & Co.
February 2016

This hearty grain dish is an excellent side for roast chicken, but it's also a great light dinner when topped with a poached egg and fresh herbs. Slideshow: Great Grain Recipes and More

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 slices of bacon, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped carrot
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped celery
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/4 cups pearled barley (1/2 pound)
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 minutes. Stir in the barley and stock and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until all of the stock has been absorbed and the barley is tender, about  1 hour. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with the toasted walnuts.

