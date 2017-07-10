Barley Gratin with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

This satisfying meal can easily be prepared in less than an hour. We love the sweet roasted cherry tomatoes that add the perfect amount of. Feel free to swap out bread crumbs for salted crackers for even more crunch. Slideshow: More Barley Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 1 quart low-sodium chicken stock or broth
  • 2 cups pearled barley
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 medium onions, finely chopped
  • 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup whole milk
  • 4 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (1 cup)
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 4 ounces Saltine crackers, crushed (1 sleeve or 2 cups crushed)
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly butter an 8-inch square glass or ceramic baking dish. In a medium saucepan, combine the stock with the barley and 1 tablespoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the barley is tender, about 15 minutes. Do not drain.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions, mushrooms, thyme and caraway. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and wipe the skillet clean.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In the same large skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Stir in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until a paste forms, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the milk until smooth and thickened, about 4 minutes. Add the Gruyère cheese and cook, stirring, until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in the barley along with the reserved cooking stock, the onions and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Scrape the barley mixture into the prepared pan and top with the tomatoes, crackers and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden and bubbling around the edges. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The gratin can be assembled and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up