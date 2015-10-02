Barley and Rice Tomato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°. Place tomatoes on the vine into a baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, coconut sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and garlic. Pour over the tomatoes, place in the oven and roast for 1 to 1 1/2 hours until they are soft and appear cooked.

Step 2 Increase oven temperature to 400°. Spread the cherry tomatoes on a parchment paper-covered baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook for about 12 minutes.

Step 3 In a large mixing bowl, combine the barley, rice, both types of roasted tomatoes and their juices, fresh sliced heirloom tomatoes and herbs. Gently toss to combine. Season with more salt and pepper and add more olive oil if needed.