Barley and Rice Tomato Salad
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anya Kassoff
July 2014

This is the perfect salad for showing off the beauty of summer tomatoes. Light-colored barley and black rice create a nice textural base for the salad but can be substituted with other grains, beans or even pasta. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound tomatoes on the vine
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for cherry tomatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups yellow or red cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup pearled barley—soaked overnight and cooked for about 20 minutes, until soft, drained and cooled
  • 1/2 cup heirloom forbidden black rice or other black rice, cooked according to package instructions, cooled
  • Assorted 3 to 5 heirloom tomatoes, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint leaves
  • Handful of basil leaves, torn
  • About 2 tablespoons dill, minced (optional)
  • About 2 tablespoons parsley, minced (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 325°. Place tomatoes on the vine into a baking dish. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/4 cup of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, coconut sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and garlic. Pour over the tomatoes, place in the oven and roast for 1 to 1 1/2 hours until they are soft and appear cooked.

Step 2    

Increase oven temperature to 400°. Spread the cherry tomatoes on a parchment paper-covered baking tray, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and cook for about 12 minutes.

Step 3    

In a large mixing bowl, combine the barley, rice, both types of roasted tomatoes and their juices, fresh sliced heirloom tomatoes and herbs. Gently toss to combine. Season with more salt and pepper and add more olive oil if needed.

Step 4    

Serve immediately or let cool completely and store, covered, in the refrigerator.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up