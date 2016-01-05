Barely Cooked Salmon with Pea-Wasabi Puree & Yuzu Butter Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the peas until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a blender. Add the wasabi paste and 6 tablespoons of water and puree until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper. Strain the puree through a fine sieve into a small bowl, cover and keep warm. Discard the solids.

Step 2 In the same saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of water to a boil. Whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until fully incorporated. Whisk in the yuzu zest, yuzu juice and piment d’Espelette. Season the sauce with salt and white pepper and keep warm.

Step 3 Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large skillet, bring 1 cup of lightly salted water to a boil. Season the salmon fillets with salt and white pepper. Place the salmon in the skillet and reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook at a gentle simmer just until the fish is warm to the touch, about 3 minutes. Drain the fish on the prepared baking sheet.