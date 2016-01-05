Barely Cooked Salmon with Pea-Wasabi Puree & Yuzu Butter Sauce
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert

This beautiful, delicate dish features salmon three ways: fresh and smoked fillets and roe. Ripert gently poaches the fresh fillets for just a few minutes, yielding perfectly rare, incredibly silky fish.  Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or thawed frozen peas
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon wasabi paste
  • Fine sea salt
  • Freshly ground white peppe
  • 2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated yuzu zest or lime zest
  • Pinch of piment d’Espelette
  • Eight 3-ounce skinless wild Alaskan salmon fillets
  • 4 ounces salmon roe (1/3 cup)
  • 2 ounces smoked salmon, diced (1/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced celery
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped chervil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the peas until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and transfer to a blender. Add the wasabi paste and 6 tablespoons of water and puree until smooth. Season with salt and white pepper. Strain the puree through a fine sieve into a small bowl, cover and keep warm. Discard the solids.  

Step 2    

In the same saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of water to a boil. Whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until fully incorporated. Whisk in the yuzu zest, yuzu juice and piment d’Espelette. Season the sauce with salt and white pepper and keep warm. 

Step 3    

Line a baking sheet with paper towels. In a large skillet, bring 1 cup of lightly salted water to a boil. Season the salmon fillets with salt and white pepper. Place the salmon in the skillet and reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook at a gentle simmer just until the fish is warm to the touch, about 3 minutes. Drain the fish on the prepared baking sheet.  

Step 4    

Spoon the pea-wasabi puree onto plates and top with the salmon fillets. Drizzle the yuzu butter sauce over  the salmon and garnish with the salmon roe, smoked salmon, celery and chervil. Serve immediately.

Notes

If fresh yuzu isn’t available, look for bottled yuzu juice at Japanese markets.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant, lemony Grüner Veltliner.

