Barbecue pork is a traditional dish for Chinese New Year. "Pig is one of the earliest domesticated animals, and an essential part of the offering during important days," says cookbook author Kei Lum Chan. "Roast or BBQ pork is a popular dish for New Year's Eve." This recipe originally appeared in CHINA: THE COOKBOOK by Kei Lum and Diora Fong Chan. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the pork, salt, and 2 cups (16 fl oz/475 ml) water in a large bowl and soak for 30 minutes. Rinse under cold running water, drain, and pat dry with paper towels.
Combine all the marinade ingredients in a bowl, add the pork, cover, and marinate for 1 hour, turning 2–3 times. Discard the marinade.
Preheat the oven to 375°F/190°C/Gas Mark 5. Line a roasting pan with a sheet of aluminum foil and place a wire mesh on top. Transfer the pork on the wire mesh and roast for 15 minutes until slightly brown.
Heat the honeyed sauce ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat and stir for 1–2 minutes to dissolve. Brush the pork with the glaze. Switch the cooking method to broil (grill), preheat to medium, and broil the pork for 3–5 minutes. Turn the pork over, brush with another coat of glaze, and broil for another 3–5 minutes until caramelized. Transfer the pork to a plate and brush on the remaining glaze. Serve with rice.
