Barbecue Bloody Mary

Chris Lilly has been at the helm of Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q in Decatur, Alabama, for some time now, constantly perfecting and producing quintessential barbecue goodness. I had the chance to try Chris’s barbecue at the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party in 2011, and I can honestly say it has forever changed me. I compare all barbecue I have eaten since against his majestic mountaintop of flavor. Hope you feel the same about his Bloody, featuring beef jus (save the drippings from your next barbecue, or use unsalted beef broth), smoked celery salt, and lotsa smiles and high fives. —Brian Bartels Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes