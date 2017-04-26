Barbecue Bloody Mary
Eric Medsker
Serves : 10
Chris Lilly

Chris Lilly has been at the helm of Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q in Decatur, Alabama, for some time now, constantly perfecting and producing quintessential barbecue goodness. I had the chance to try Chris’s barbecue at the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party in 2011, and I can honestly say it has forever changed me. I compare all barbecue I have eaten since against his majestic mountaintop of flavor. Hope you feel the same about his Bloody, featuring beef jus (save the drippings from your next barbecue, or use unsalted beef broth), smoked celery salt, and lotsa smiles and high fives. —Brian Bartels Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 64 ounces tomato juice
  • 20 ounces vodka
  • 1 1/2 cups beef drippings (or beef broth)
  • 5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pitcher, combine the tomato juice, vodka, beef drippings, Worcestershire, horseradish, Sriracha, 1/2 teaspoon of the celery salt, and the pepper. Squeeze the juice from 1 lemon half into the pitcher, stir well, and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 2    

Run the remaining lemon halves around the rim of 10 highball glasses. Combine the remaining 1 teaspoon celery salt and kosher salt on a small plate. Coat the rims of the glasses with the salt mixture. Fill the rimmed glasses with the chilled Bloody Mary and ice, garnish as desired, and serve.

