Banoffee Pie
© Kamran Siddiqi
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch pie
Kamran Siddiqi
June 2015

Dulce de leche, bananas and a thin layer of chocolate make this decadent banoffee (banana-toffee) pie from baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi a standout. Slideshow: Dulce de Leche Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 sticks plus 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 3 tablespoons cold water
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup dulce de leche
  • One 3 1/2-ounce dark chocolate bar, finely chopped
  • 3 large bananas, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the confectioners’ sugar and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in  1 stick plus 2 tablespoons of the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Stir in the cold water  and egg yolk until the dough just comes together. Scrape the dough out onto a work surface and pat into a disk. Wrap  the dough in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 12-inch round, a scant 1/4 inch thick. Ease the dough into  a 9-inch pie plate. Trim the overhang to 1 inch and fold it under itself. Crimp the edge and freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Line the crust with parchment paper and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for about 20 minutes, until  the crust is barely set. Remove the parchment and pie weights and bake for 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the crust is lightly browned; prick the bottom of the crust lightly to deflate it if it puffs up. Let cool.

Step 4    

In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 1 stick of butter with the brown sugar and cook over moderate heat until the sugar is melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the dulce de leche until smooth. Let the filling cool.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe medium bowl, microwave the chopped chocolate on high power in 10-second intervals until melted. Spread the chocolate over the cooled crust and freeze until firm, about 10 minutes.

Step 6    

Spread the dulce de leche filling in the crust and top with the sliced bananas. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer,  beat the cream until firm. Pile the whipped cream on the pie and refrigerate for at least 3 hours, until the filling is set. Cut into wedges and serve.

Make Ahead

The pie can be refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up