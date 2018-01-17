Banh Mi Pho Dip
Active Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Qui Tran
February 2018

Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis takes the French dip to Vietnam, first building an outstanding flank steak banh mi with all the trimmings then dipping the sandwich in a full-bodied beef pho broth. Slideshow: More Vietnamese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 cups Master Pho Broth (see Note)
  • 1/2 cup very thinly sliced red onion  
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro  
  • 1/4 cup sliced scallions  
  • 2 baguettes, each cut into fourths 
  • 1 cup Chicken Liver Pâté (see Note)
  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 8 teaspoons hoisin sauce 
  • 4 cups thinly sliced Flank Steak (see Note)
  • 2 cups Pickled Carrots (see Note)
  • 1 cucumber, cut into 8 spears 
  • 1 large jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, and julienned (1/2 cup) 
  • 1 bunch cilantro sprigs  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring Pho Broth to a simmer. Add onion, chopped cilantro, and scallions. 

Step 2    

Cut each piece of bread in half horizontally, keeping one edge attached. Spread one cut side of each piece of bread with 2 tablespoons Chicken Liver Pâté and the other cut side with 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon hoisin. Divide the sliced Flank Steak among sandwiches and top each with 1/4 cup Pickled Carrots, 1 cucumber spear, 1 tablespoon julienned jalapeño, and a few cilantro sprigs. Serve each with hot Pho Broth for dipping.  

Notes

