Banh Mi Pho Dip

Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis takes the French dip to Vietnam, first building an outstanding flank steak banh mi with all the trimmings then dipping the sandwich in a full-bodied beef pho broth. Slideshow: More Vietnamese Recipes
How to Make It
Bring Pho Broth to a simmer. Add onion, chopped cilantro, and scallions.
Cut each piece of bread in half horizontally, keeping one edge attached. Spread one cut side of each piece of bread with 2 tablespoons Chicken Liver Pâté and the other cut side with 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon hoisin. Divide the sliced Flank Steak among sandwiches and top each with 1/4 cup Pickled Carrots, 1 cucumber spear, 1 tablespoon julienned jalapeño, and a few cilantro sprigs. Serve each with hot Pho Broth for dipping.
