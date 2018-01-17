Banh Mi Pho Dip

Step 2

Cut each piece of bread in half horizontally, keeping one edge attached. Spread one cut side of each piece of bread with 2 tablespoons Chicken Liver Pâté and the other cut side with 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise and 1 teaspoon hoisin. Divide the sliced Flank Steak among sandwiches and top each with 1/4 cup Pickled Carrots, 1 cucumber spear, 1 tablespoon julienned jalapeño, and a few cilantro sprigs. Serve each with hot Pho Broth for dipping.