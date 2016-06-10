Bangkok Mall Pasta
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kris Yenbamroong
July 2016

Kris Yenbamroong, the chef at L.A.'s Night + Market and Night + Market Song, calls this "mall pasta" because it reminds him of the spaghetti available in the '90s-era Italian restaurants in Bangkok's shopping plazas—places where you could find spaghetti stir-fried with ketchup on the menu. He says that the holy trinity in this dish is the salty-pungent combination of fried garlic, anchovies and chile that permeates the noodles. He cautions: "Using dry pasta is crucial because a fresh noodle won't hold up to the rigors of the hot wok." Slideshow: More Fast Pastas

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces spaghetti
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 2-ounce tin anchovies packed in oil, anchovies finely chopped and oil reserved
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic plus 2 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced Thai bird chile with seeds
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons whole pink peppercorns
  • Pinch of ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup torn basil leaves, plus small whole leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

Step 2    

In a wok, heat the olive oil.  Add the anchovies, anchovy oil, minced garlic, chile and bell pepper and stir-fry over moderately high heat until the bell pepper is softened, about 3 minutes. Add the pasta, reserved pasta water, oyster sauce, soy sauce and sugar and cook, tossing, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the sliced garlic, pink peppercorns, white pepper and torn basil leaves and toss. Serve topped with whole basil leaves.

Suggested Pairing

Bright-fruited Gamay.

