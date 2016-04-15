Bang Bang Sauce

Pair this super-spicy condiment by chef Soulayphet "Phet" Schwader with easy sticky rice for a traditional Laotian dish.
How to Make It
Step
Combine garlic, chilies, sugar in a mortar & pestle. Pound into rough paste and add the lime juice and fish sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking; the flavor should be a balanced combination of sweet, sour and salty. Finish with chopped cilantro.
Serve With
Phet Schwarder's Sticky Rice.
