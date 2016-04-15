Bang Bang Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 2
Phet Schwader

Pair this super-spicy condiment by chef Soulayphet "Phet" Schwader with easy sticky rice for a traditional Laotian dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 8-10 red or green fresh Thai chilies
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 tablespoons lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons Three Crabs Fish Sauce
  • 4 stems cilantro with leaves

How to Make It

Step

Combine garlic, chilies, sugar in a mortar & pestle. Pound into rough paste and add the lime juice and fish sauce. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking; the flavor should be a balanced combination of sweet, sour and salty. Finish with chopped cilantro.

Serve With

Phet Schwarder's Sticky Rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up