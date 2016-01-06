Banana Tartar Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Wylie Dufresne

Taking inspiration from the banana curries that are popular in the Caribbean, Dufresne blends banana into tartar sauce, giving it a subtle tropical flavor. He serves the sauce with fried quail at his gastropub, Alder, but says it’s also excellent with fried fish or on a chicken sandwich. Slideshow: Grilled Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1 cup grapeseed or canola oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons chopped capers
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons chopped cornichons
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped white anchovy fillets (alici or boquerones; see Note)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 1 banana, chopped
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, blend the egg yolks and mustard with 2 tablespoons of water. With the machine on, drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the capers, cornichons, anchovies, parsley,  tarragon and banana. Season the tartar sauce with salt.  

Make Ahead

The tartar sauce, without the banana, can be refrigerated for up to 1 day. Fold in the chopped banana just before serving.

Notes

White anchovy fillets are available in the deli section of specialty food shops.

Serve With

Pan-roasted or fried fish, organ meats or sandwiches.

