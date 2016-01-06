Banana Tartar Sauce

Taking inspiration from the banana curries that are popular in the Caribbean, Dufresne blends banana into tartar sauce, giving it a subtle tropical flavor. He serves the sauce with fried quail at his gastropub, Alder, but says it’s also excellent with fried fish or on a chicken sandwich.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a food processor, blend the egg yolks and mustard with 2 tablespoons of water. With the machine on, drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in the capers, cornichons, anchovies, parsley, tarragon and banana. Season the tartar sauce with salt.
Make Ahead
Notes
White anchovy fillets are available in the deli section of specialty food shops.
Serve With
Pan-roasted or fried fish, organ meats or sandwiches.
