Banana Sticky Toffee Pudding 

Author Name: Crishta1022

Review Body: I cannot say enough about this amazing recipe. It's a must make!!! Although, I admit I used my food processor to blend the dates and bananas according to the recipe, I changed nothing else. The Toffee sauce sends this desert over the top. Not to mention the perfect balance between sweet, cake like pudding with this soft melt in your mouth texture. I am not fan of bananas, but I plan to make this desert for the rest of my lifetime. It's perfect for the summer and perfect for the holidays. I don't have a single exception to this recipe other than, double the toffee sauce recipe. Depending on the thickness of your cake pan, you may need more to soak in and make it pudding like. Whatever is left use it on each serving or save for ice cream. It's delicious!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2018-01-08