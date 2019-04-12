Banana Snacking Cake

A snacking cake—a simple dessert meant to be eaten unadorned—may seem like an odd between-meals treat, but this version, perfectly balanced between sweet and savory, fits in just right. Made from a simple, five-ingredient batter, this cake gets its bright acidity from extra-virgin olive oil and an earthy sweetness from maple syrup. Chopped bananas play well with both, making the cake a slightly more virtuous answer to all those overly sweet, dense banana loaves on bakery counters. Eat this cake as-is for breakfast. For a snack in the afternoon, though, a simple dusting of powdered sugar over the top dresses it up nicely for dessert with a scoop of ice cream.