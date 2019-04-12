Banana Snacking Cake

A snacking cake—a simple dessert meant to be eaten unadorned—may seem like an odd between-meals treat, but this version, perfectly balanced between sweet and savory, fits in just right. Made from a simple, five-ingredient batter, this cake gets its bright acidity from extra-virgin olive oil and an earthy sweetness from maple syrup. Chopped bananas play well with both, making the cake a slightly more virtuous answer to all those overly sweet, dense banana loaves on bakery counters. Eat this cake as-is for breakfast. For a snack in the afternoon, though, a simple dusting of powdered sugar over the top dresses it up nicely for dessert with a scoop of ice cream.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour an 8-inch round baking pan, and line the bottom with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, and eggs until smooth. Stir in flour and banana slices.
Scrape batter into prepared pan, and bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes. Unmold cake, and dust with powdered sugar. Serve warm or at room temperature.