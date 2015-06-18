Banana Pepper Mustard
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Tim Byres
July 2015

This crazy-delicious homemade mustard from Dallas chef Tim Byres gets flavor from banana peppers, yellow bell peppers, fresh ginger and Dijon mustard. It’s great on burgers, hot dogs and heroes. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound yellow banana peppers—stemmed, seeded and chopped
  • 1/2 yellow bell pepper, seeded
  • 1/2 small yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine everything except the mustard and salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the peppers and onion are soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until very smooth. Add the Dijon and puree until just incorporated. Season the mustard with salt. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely, then refrigerate until well chilled, about 30 minutes.

Make Ahead

The mustard can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up