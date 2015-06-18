Banana Pepper Mustard

This crazy-delicious homemade mustard from Dallas chef Tim Byres gets flavor from banana peppers, yellow bell peppers, fresh ginger and Dijon mustard. It’s great on burgers, hot dogs and heroes. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine everything except the mustard and salt and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the peppers and onion are soft, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until very smooth. Add the Dijon and puree until just incorporated. Season the mustard with salt. Transfer to a bowl and let cool completely, then refrigerate until well chilled, about 30 minutes.
Make Ahead
The mustard can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
