These muffins might just be the best use for those too-ripe bananas on your counter. We like our banana nut muffins with toasted chopped walnuts, but pecans, hazelnuts or roasted salted peanuts would be delicious too. We’ve also been known to sneak in some dark or milk chocolate chips. Slideshow: More Muffin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper or foil liners. In a large bowl, mix the mashed bananas with the brown sugar, egg, milk, vanilla and all but 1 tablespoon of the melted butter. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon. Add the dry ingredients to the banana mixture and whisk until the batter is evenly moistened. Stir in 3/4 cup of the chopped walnuts. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffins cups.
In a small bowl, mix the granulated sugar with the remaining ¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon and ¼ cup of chopped walnuts. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter and mix gently until moist crumbs form. Sprinkle each muffin with some of the streusel.
Bake the muffins for about 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean with a few moist crumbs attached. Let the muffins cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning them out onto a rack to cool completely.
Make Ahead
